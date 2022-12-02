Enter to Win

Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' son Theo turned 1, celebrating his first birthday on Dec. 1. Find out how Maralee rang in her baby boy's special milestone.

Watch: Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship

Theo Thompson is growing up fast!

The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.

She also penned a lengthy tribute to her little one, writing alongside a mother-son photo of the pair, "I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life."

The image showed Maralee, clad in white tulle, holding Theo as the tiny tot stood with his back to the camera. Describing Theo as "the sweetest little boy," the fitness model went on to rave about how her son's smile "brightens up any room."

"You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form," she added. "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."

photos
All About Tristan Thompson's Children

Since his birth, Maralee has refrained from posting pictures of Theo's face on social media. When the two celebrated Halloween in October, , she only shared pictures of Theo turning away from the camera or with the hood of his wolf costume covering his face. In one image, Theo was pictured wearing a customized Mickey Mouse hat to coordinate with his mom's Halloween-themed Minnie Mouse ears.

Instagram

Maralee captioned the snaps, "October with my pumpkin."

Keep reading to see the pics.

Instagram
All Dressed Up

For Halloween, Maralee Nichols dressed up as Little Red Riding Hood, while her son Theo—who she shares with Tristan Thompson—donned a wolf costume.

Instagram
Mommy and Me

The mother-son duo enjoyed a visit to the pumpkin patch

Instagram
Good Gourd

Theo rode a wagon while selecting pumpkins with his mom.

Instagram
Furry Friends

The pair also visited a petting zoo as part of their fall festivities.

Instagram
The Happiest Place on Earth

Theo got a customized hat during a trip to Disneyland to see its Halloween decorations.

Instagram
Skeleton Crew

Maralee and Theo sport matching skeleton onesies. 

