Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo on First Birthday

Watch : Maralee Nichols Speaks Out on Tristan Thompson Relationship

Theo Thompson is growing up fast!

The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day, ringing in the milestone with festive surprises. As seen in a video shared to Instagram Stories, Maralee's home was decorated with a blue-and-white balloon arch in honor of Theo.

She also penned a lengthy tribute to her little one, writing alongside a mother-son photo of the pair, "I can not believe you are already one. Spending the past 365 days with you have been the best days of my life."

The image showed Maralee, clad in white tulle, holding Theo as the tiny tot stood with his back to the camera. Describing Theo as "the sweetest little boy," the fitness model went on to rave about how her son's smile "brightens up any room."

"You are my greatest blessing, my world, my heart in human form," she added. "God knew I needed you. I love you more than anything. Happy 1st Birthday to my angel, Theo."