You'll Have to Wait a Bit Longer For The Mandalorian Season 3: Find Out the New Premiere Date

We won't be heading to a galaxy far, far away anytime soon.

Disney+ confirmed Dec. 1 that the highly anticipated return of The Mandalorian has been delayed. Rather than taking off on Feb. 23 as previously announced, the streamer shared that season three will now arrive on March 1.

Fans aren't entirely thrilled with this update, as one commented, "I am so excited but I thought it was going to release in February." Another wrote, "Ugh. So far away!"

But, as Mando would say, "This is the way."

Season two ended with the Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu—fondly referred to as Baby Yoda by fans—going their separate ways after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) agreed to train the young Padawan in the ways of the Jedi. Yet, in the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett, Grogu decided to abandon his training to reunite with the Mandalorian.

So, we're certainly eager to find out what's next for this duo.