Judge Names Anne Heche's Oldest Son Permanent Administrator of Her Estate

Anne Heche's estate will be overseen by her eldest son Homer Laffoon, a judge has ruled.

On Nov. 30, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lee Bogdanoff named the 20-year-old as the permanent special administrator of his late mother's estate, effectively denying a challenge for control from Anne's ex, James Tupper. According to court documents obtained by E! News Dec. 1, the court found that Homer, who is the son of Anne and her ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, provided "sufficient evidence" to support his petition.

Another hearing has been scheduled for March 15, 2023, with bond set at $800,000 in the meantime to protect the interests of heirs and creditors.

"We believe the court reached the correct result, both legally and equitably, and are glad to have this phase of the process behind us," Bryan L. Phipps, an attorney for Homer, said in a statement to E! News after the ruling. "With Mr. Tupper's allegations and objections now resolved, we are hopeful the administration of the Estate can proceed without unnecessary complication."

Anne passed away on Aug. 11 at the age of 53 due to injuries she sustained from a car crash six days prior.