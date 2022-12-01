Nick Jonas Pens Message to His “Love” Priyanka Chopra on Their Wedding Anniversary

Watch : Priyanka Chopra Shares the CUTEST Pic of Baby Malti

Four years into their marriage and Nick Jonas is still burning up for Priyanka Chopra.

The Jonas Brothers musician penned a sweet message to his wife on Instagram celebrating in honor of their anniversary. "And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick captioned his Dec. 1 post. "happy anniversary my love."

Alongside his note, the "Jealous" singer shared a pair of photos from their dreamy wedding ceremony in 2018.

Soon after Nick's love note, Priyanka posted a tribute of her own on her page, sharing a snap of her and Nick dancing.

"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," the Baywatch star said. "Happy anniversary babe."