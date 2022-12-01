Power Rangers Alum Jason David Frank’s Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : Power Rangers Star's Wife Speaks Out After His Death

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Jason David Frank's wife is sharing the actor's cause of death.

Tammie Frank said Jason, known for his portrayal of the green Power Ranger in Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers, died by suicide on Nov. 19 during a weekend outing he had planned amid the pair's efforts to rekindle their relationship. He was 49.

"While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else," Tammie told People in an interview published Nov. 30. "It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

Tammie, married to Jason for 19 years, said his tragic death comes "as much a shock to me as anyone else."