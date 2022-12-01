Dressy Holiday Outfit Ideas for People Who Don't Like Wearing Dresses

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love a good party dress as much as the next person, but sometimes, it can be nice to switch things up! What better time than the holiday season to play around with festive, dressy styles that aren't dresses?
From velvet rompers to sequin trousers and the chicest jumpsuits ever, this roundup has some of the most glamorous looks that don't involve a dress. So, if you don't like wearing dresses but still want to get fancy, we get it. Luckily, you're at the right place.
Keep scrolling and get to shopping for all the holiday events you have lined up in your calendar!
Pretty Lavish Curve Knot Front Jumpsuit In Emerald Green
Emerald green is such a stunning color, especially on this knot front jumpsuit from ASOS. It looks so luxe and would serve at any dinner party, brunch and whatever else you've got planned this season.
Oatmeal Plisse Oversized Shirt
If you don't feel like wearing a dress, a matching set is always a good idea. This shimmering plisse oversized button-down shirt is dressy enough for any holiday event. Pair it with the matching wide-leg pants for a must-have outfit.
Topshop Oversized Backless Blazer in Khaki
This backless blazer is trendy and adds an edgy feel to a typical blazer look. It would look super cute paired with some baggy light-wash denim jeans and a pair of strappy heels.
Romantic Moves Burgundy Velvet Long Sleeve Romper
Something about a velvet burgundy romper feels so festive and perfect for the holidays. Dress it up with some sheer tights, kitten heels and an oversized coat for a chic seasonal look.
Joyful Forest Green Satin Tie-Back Jumpsuit
This forest green satin jumpsuit is the definition of business in the front and party in the back. The tie-back look gives the outfit an eye-catching and glamorous touch, which is obviously a holiday party essential.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Oversized Sequin Blazer
This sequin blazer is simply a showstopper. Pair it with any black slacks or the matching sequin wide-leg cargo pants and some black heels, and you have yourself such a sexy, chic and killer holiday party outfit that will definitely turn heads.
Superdown Aaleyah Two Tone Wrap Skort
This two tone wrap skort looks so polished and chic. To give it a more wintery vibe, pair it with an oversized white or black sweater, some sheer tights and knee-high black heeled boots. You see the vision, right?
Satin Layered Ruffle Sleeve Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This satin layered jumpsuit is so pretty, and would look party-ready with a pair of strappy gold heels. Accessories with a statement necklace and you have yourself such a chic evening outfit.
White Satin High Neck Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit gives me boss snow princess energy, and it's being added to my cart ASAP. The satin high neck long sleeve jumpsuit is such an elevated piece that will definitely turn heads at an holiday party you're attending.
Plus Size Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs
This white feather-trim blazer is so stylish and perfect for the holiday season, especially in white! You can snag the hot pink one, too, if you really want to stand out in the crowd.
Vera Silver Sequin Wide-Leg High-Waisted Trouser Pants
Show up to the function in these fancy pants and strut in style! Pair these sequin wide-leg trousers with some heeled boots, pumps and a chunky sweater for a chic outfit you can wear to a dinner party or holiday work event.