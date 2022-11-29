Trendy & Festive Outfit Ideas for Every Type of Holiday Party on Your Calendar

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Holiday season is upon us, and you're going to need to be dressed for all the occasions.

While that statement might sound a bit daunting, don't worry! We're here to help you plan ahead. Whether you're attending a winter wonderland wedding, an intimate holiday dinner, brunch with the girls, a work event, a casual family reunion or anything in between, this guide to the trendiest outfit staples will alleviate some of your outfit-related stress.

Keep scrolling to shop the holiday outfit staples you need in your life, categorized by event.