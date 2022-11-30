Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Message About "Happiness" After Confirming Engagement

No achy breaky hearts here.
Two weeks after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée Firerose took to Instagram to share their joy with fans.
In a joint Nov. 30 post, the couple are seen posing outside together showing off mile-wide smiles with "Old Town Road" singer wearing a khaki green button up, a wide brim hat and his hair in pigtail braids. The Australian songstress is dressed casual in a pink and white plaid shirt with her long blonde hair left down and wavy her engagement ring on full display. They captioned the snap, "Happiness is everything."
Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, first met on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. After staying in touch over the years, the singers released their duet "New Day" together in July 2021.
One year later, after appearing together in several loved up social media snaps, the pair sparked engagement rumors in September when Firerose posed for a photo from Music Row Downtown Nashville wearing a sparkler on that finger. Two months later, Billy Ray's rep confirmed their engagement to E! News in November.
"Billy looked at me and said, 'Do you, do you wanna marry me?' And I was just like, 'Of course I do. I love you,'" Firerose recalled of the August proposal to People on Nov. 16, adding that she later designed her own diamond ring. "He said, 'I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.' "
The romance comes a few months after Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus—who he shares five kids, including Miley Cyrus—announced their split after almost 30 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, Tish filed for divorce in April citing "irreconcilable differences" and noted that she and the country star had't lived together since February 2020.
Tish has since moved on with Prison Break alum Dominic Purcell. On Nov 27, the 55-year-old took to Instagram Stories shared a picture hugging the 52-year-old actor by the pool with a heart emoji.
While both her parents seem to be thriving with new partners, a source close to Miley recently told E! News that the "We Can't Stop" singer she "doesn't have a relationship" with her dad's new fiancée and that she and Billy Ray aren't on the best of terms.
"The divorce between her parents have put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it's been hard to connect with him in the last year," the source told E! News in October. "She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship."
The insider added, "She, of course, hopes he is happy, but Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce."