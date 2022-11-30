Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Message About "Happiness" After Confirming Engagement

Watch : Billy Ray Cyrus Confirms Engagement to Firerose

No achy breaky hearts here.

Two weeks after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée Firerose took to Instagram to share their joy with fans.

In a joint Nov. 30 post, the couple are seen posing outside together showing off mile-wide smiles with "Old Town Road" singer wearing a khaki green button up, a wide brim hat and his hair in pigtail braids. The Australian songstress is dressed casual in a pink and white plaid shirt with her long blonde hair left down and wavy her engagement ring on full display. They captioned the snap, "Happiness is everything."

Billy Ray, 61, and Firerose, 34, first met on the set of Hannah Montana 12 years ago. After staying in touch over the years, the singers released their duet "New Day" together in July 2021.

One year later, after appearing together in several loved up social media snaps, the pair sparked engagement rumors in September when Firerose posed for a photo from Music Row Downtown Nashville wearing a sparkler on that finger. Two months later, Billy Ray's rep confirmed their engagement to E! News in November.