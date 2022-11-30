Meadow Walker Honors Dad Paul Walker With Touching Tribute 9 Years After His Death

Meadow Walker is remembering her dad, Paul Walker.
The model marked the ninth anniversary of the Fast and Furious star's death by sharing a throwback image of the pair on Instagram. In the black and white snap, Paul is helping Meadow throw a bowling ball down a lane.
"9 years without you," Meadow captioned the Nov 30 post. "I love you so much my angel."
Th 24-year-old's post comes one day after Paul's longtime friend Vin Diesel posted about his late friend ahead of the anniversary of the Varsity Blues actor's death on Nov. 30.
In his tribute, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a throwback photo of himself and Paul. He captioned the Nov. 29 post, "Nine years… love you and miss you."
Since Paul's 2013 death in a car accident at age 40, Vin has held a close relationship with Meadow. In fact, when she got married to Louis Thornton-Allen in October 2021, it was Paul's Fast and Furious co-star who walked the model down the aisle.
Vin recalled the moment in his in a message to Paul marking anniversary of his passing in 2021, reflecting on a conversation the close friends had prior to the birth of the Marvel actor's daughter in 2008.
"I told you that I was about to have a baby and didn't know what to expect at the hospital which I was heading to after work. Will never forget what you told me," Vin wrote. "You said a lot of tough guys will tell you to wait out side of the delivery room, but that's wrong. Go in there, actually cut the umbilical cord and it will be the best day of your life."
He continued, "The same angel that you helped me prepare for in the most beautiful way with your brotherly advice is the same angel that precious Meadow asked to be her Maid of Honor. How could I have known that back on the 2008 set of Fast... but maybe somehow you did."