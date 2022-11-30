Meadow Walker Honors Dad Paul Walker With Touching Tribute 9 Years After His Death

Watch : Remembering Paul Walker 8 Years Later: E! News Rewind

Meadow Walker is remembering her dad, Paul Walker.

The model marked the ninth anniversary of the Fast and Furious star's death by sharing a throwback image of the pair on Instagram. In the black and white snap, Paul is helping Meadow throw a bowling ball down a lane.

"9 years without you," Meadow captioned the Nov 30 post. "I love you so much my angel."

Th 24-year-old's post comes one day after Paul's longtime friend Vin Diesel posted about his late friend ahead of the anniversary of the Varsity Blues actor's death on Nov. 30.

In his tribute, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a throwback photo of himself and Paul. He captioned the Nov. 29 post, "Nine years… love you and miss you."

Since Paul's 2013 death in a car accident at age 40, Vin has held a close relationship with Meadow. In fact, when she got married to Louis Thornton-Allen in October 2021, it was Paul's Fast and Furious co-star who walked the model down the aisle.