Joanna Buchanan Shares Her Very Merry Must-Haves for Holiday Hosts & Happy Hours

No one throws a holiday party quite like Joanna Buchanan. Whether she's laying a gorgeous tablescape or crafting a classic cocktail, the artist and designer doing it in style. And when you have access to her complete range of hosting essentials, you'll be able to make it look just as effortless.
Even if you yourself aren't the hosting type, you likely have a friend who's always throwing the best dinners, get-togethers, and happy hours. Let's be honest: She's the one who deserves to be at the top of your annual Nice List.
What to get the hostess with the mostess during the most wonderful time of the year? We got Joanna herself to walk us all through the basics.
Actually, let's go with "must-haves," since her shimmering, sparkling, and oh-so-versatile designs are anything but basic.
Check out the video above, and then below, shop a few of Joanna's most-loved products for this time of year. Happy holidays, and happy hosting, and cheers!
Joanna Buchanan Stripey Bee Cocktail Shaker Set
Joanna's enthusiasm for this "two years in the making" cocktail set is infectious, so we'll let her describe it for herself. "For anyone who loves a cocktail, for anyone who likes to play bartender, for anyone who loves sparkle as much as we do, this...complete bar accessory set will win gifting," gushes the artist on her website. She adds that, "It comes beautifully boxed, and sits perfectly with our other Stripey Bee cocktail accessories," in the hopes that you'll bee merry and gift the total kit for someone special.
Joanna Buchanan Party Picks
Each jewel-toned pick for cocktails and/or hors d'oeuvres encourages guests to mark their glass and make a statement. It's an ideal gift for the person on your list who's always hosting, and happens to be one of Joanna's favorite products from her own collection.
Joanna Buchanan Animal Print Coasters, Silver
These shimmering silver coasters bring festive flair to every cocktail hour.
Joanna Buchanan Animal Print Coasters, Gold
If your decor leans toward bold and gold, there's always this set of animal-printed coasters to pair with your potables.
