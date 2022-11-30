Holiday Shopping 2022: 15 Gifts For Hosts That Will Make Them Say "Cheers"

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Season after season, and year after year, there's always that one friend we can count on. The one who plans the best parties, mixes the best drinks, and seemingly does it all without breaking a sweat.

We know them. We love them. We admire them. They're the host with the most (and hostess with the mostess), and they can seemingly do it all.

After a few rocky holiday seasons, it feels like big parties are back and better than ever. Plus, with a year like 2022 almost behind us, we deserve to really cut loose. Now, we all know it's impolite to show up somewhere empty-handed, but for your fave festivities, you really need to pull out all the stops.

Whether you yourself know how to throw down, or are just looking to thank someone who does, here are the best gifts to get a host at the holidays this year. You'll notice that some of them involve drinking, but they lend themselves quite well to an alcohol-free spritz, too.

These 15 gifts are sure to get you invited back to next year's parties, and we'll see you there. Cheers!