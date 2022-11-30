Holiday Shopping 2022: 15 Gifts For Hosts That Will Make Them Say "Cheers"

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Season after season, and year after year, there's always that one friend we can count on. The one who plans the best parties, mixes the best drinks, and seemingly does it all without breaking a sweat.
We know them. We love them. We admire them. They're the host with the most (and hostess with the mostess), and they can seemingly do it all.
After a few rocky holiday seasons, it feels like big parties are back and better than ever. Plus, with a year like 2022 almost behind us, we deserve to really cut loose. Now, we all know it's impolite to show up somewhere empty-handed, but for your fave festivities, you really need to pull out all the stops.
Whether you yourself know how to throw down, or are just looking to thank someone who does, here are the best gifts to get a host at the holidays this year. You'll notice that some of them involve drinking, but they lend themselves quite well to an alcohol-free spritz, too.
These 15 gifts are sure to get you invited back to next year's parties, and we'll see you there. Cheers!
Hearth and Hand x Magnolia Contrast Edge Stitch Table Runner With Fringe
Sophisticated yet simple, this runner from Hearth and Hand and Magnolia lays an elegant foundation for a host's tablescapes — no matter the season.
Hearth and Hand x Magnolia Borderline Placemat
Much like their fringed table runner, these neutral placemats lend understated texture to each place setting.
Our Place Ovenware Set
Prepping, cooking, and serving can take a lot out of someone, so be a dear and gift them this oven-safe set from Our Place. With five ultra-versatile and easy-to-store pieces, it makes cooking, serving, and cleanup that much easier. Odds are? You'll be served dessert first.
Wine Glass Topper Appetizer Plates
Let's say the hostess with the mostess is renowned for her hors d'oeuvres? Well, this adorable (and space-saving!) set of appetizer plates is exactly what she needs to make her presentation shine. And for you to keep yours safe from other people, who may not have been as quick to the platter as you.
Nude Glass x Ron Arad Red Or White Wine Glass Set
Wine glass plates need a glass to sit on, after all, and this set — designed to accommodate red or white wines — ensures everyone gets to enjoy.
Jingle Holiday Wine Charms
Now that we're talking about wine, let's bring up something important: Keeping an eye on your glass. These jingle bell wine charms are a festive addition to any host's bar cart, and they ensure that no one accidentally sips from someone else's glass.
Gold Bar Cart
Oh, they don't have a bar cart? Now's the opportunity to change that. This vintage-inspired, gold-toned push cart offers storage and service in one.
Pineapple Crush Cocktail Napkin
While we're on the subject of coordinating "decorganizing," these shimmery cocktail napkins are the ideal addition to any host's gift. Apart from the ease that paper napkins provide in general, this set's pineapple pattern symbolizes how welcome guests are in one's home.
Candier Merry Xmas Candle
This cheeky candle brings a little humor to the holiday table. Though if grandparents are invited this year, your fave host may want to just burn it in the kitchen while they prepare.
Skin Gym Reusable Face Mask
Let's not forget the pampering a host deserves after the last guest leaves. This reusable face mask from Skin Gym will be a well-earned treat they can look forward to after every event on their social calendar.
Square Slate Coasters, Set of 4
Okay, back to the essentials for hosting. All those drinks they pour need somewhere to go, so this sleek set of slate coasters work is a thoughtful table-saver they'll most certainly thank you for.
Joanna Buchanan Stripey Bee Place Card Holders
Show a busy bee just how much you appreciate their hard work with these playful place card holders from Joanna Buchanan. Ever the prepared hostess, Joanna has included 20 blank place cards with each set. One fewer thing to worry about!
Woodland Stemless Wine Glass Set
These stemless glasses bring festive flair to a hostess's holiday table. In other words? They're an evergreen present.
Nude Glass Wine Decanter, 2.1 L
This wonderfully, delightfully, preposterously large decanter works as both table decor and a way for a host to show off how much they know about what they're serving (or cut off a know-it-all guest before they start talking about aeration).
Ultimate Bar Essentials Kit
I hear you. I get it. "Enough about the wines," you're saying, "My hosts like to party a little harder." Well, once you've gotten them a bar cart with shining napkins to match, you may as well top it all off with this complete set of bar tools. Described as a "comprehensive kit," this 17-piece (!) package offers literally everything even a veteran party planner needs to batch and serve bougie cocktails that would make a Mad Men character blush.
