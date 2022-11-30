How to Watch NBC's 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

There's no better way to start the holiday season than by lighting up New York City's biggest and brightest Christmas tree.

NBC's Christmas in Rockefeller Center special returns for another year of festive cheer on Nov. 30. Featuring a star-studded lineup of performers and celebrity guests, the two-hour telecast marks the 90th anniversary of the annual tree lighting tradition.

Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and more will perform underneath this year's massive tree, with other celebs like Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also set to make special appearances.

And it wouldn't be an NYC Christmas celebration without a performance from the iconic Radio City Rockettes.

Before the festivities commence, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the 2022 Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, from where and how to tune in to who's hosting and how many lights will adorn the world-famous tree.

Scroll below to find out all that and more.