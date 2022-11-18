Find Out Which Stars Are Performing on the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Special

Watch : Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More

NBC is ready to kick off the 2022 holiday season.

New York City's world-famous Christmas tree will be lit for the 90th time on the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center special, which airs Nov. 30. Hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Craig Melvin, as well as Access Hollywood's Mario Lopez, the two-hour telecast will ring in Christmas cheer with performances from some of Hollywood's biggest celebrities.

This year's star-studded lineup of performers includes Alicia Keys, Jimmie Allen, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas and Louis York, along with David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Andrea, Matteo and Virginia Bocelli, The Muppets of Sesame Street, and more.

Also, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph will bring the laughs with a "special bit," according to NBC, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will team up to sing their holiday hit "You Make It Feel Like Christmas" and the Radio City Rockettes will perform a number from their iconic Christmas Spectacular.