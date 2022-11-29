The Future of Tell Me Lies Revealed

Hulu revealed Nov. 29 whether Tell Me Lies, starring Grace Van Patten and Jackson White, will return with a new season. Find out its fate here!

By Alyssa Ray Nov 29, 2022 5:54 PMTags
TVCelebrities
Watch: Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

Viewers haven't seen the last of Lucy and Stephen.

Hulu has confirmed that a second season of its intoxicating drama Tell Me Lies is in the works. The series—based on the 2018 Carola Lovering novel—stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White as lovers Lucy and Stephen, who find themselves in a tumultuous relationship during their time at college and beyond.

In fact, the season one finale, which jumped into the future post-college, revealed that Stephen is now engaged to Lucy's old high school friend Lydia (Natalee Linez). Hopefully we find out how this relationship came to be—and the expected subsequent drama.

No wonder Van Patten told E! News in September that viewers "will be surprised" by the season. "The show really delves into each character," she explained at the time of the book-to-screen adaptation, "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble."

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

We'd be lying if we said we weren't excited to see what comes next!

For the fates of your other TV favorites, keep reading:

Hulu
Renewed: Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies was renewed by Hulu on Nov. 29.

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO Max)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Freeform/Vanessa Clifton, Freeform/Giovanni Rufino
Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Netflix
Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Renewed: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

The Starz period drama Dangerous Liaisons was renewed for a second season before its first season even premiered.

Steffan Hill/Netflix
Canceled: Fate: The Winx Saga (Netflix)

Fate: The Winx Saga has been canceled after two magical seasons on Netflix.

Starz
Renewed: The Serpent Queen (Starz)

The Serpent Queen, starring Samantha Morton, has been renewed for a second season on Starz.

Ali Goldstein/Amazon Content Services
Canceled: As We See It (Prime Video)

As We See It will not have a season two on Prime Video.

STARZ
Renewed: P-Valley (Starz)

P-Valley is set to hit the stage again with a third season.

Netflix
Renewed: Heartbreak High (Netflix)

Get ready for another semester, because Heartbreak High is returning for a second season.

Amazon
Renewed: Outer Range (Prime Video)

Giddy up! Outer Range is set to return for a second season.

Hulu
Renewed: Solar Opposites (Hulu)

Now back to Solar Opposites—for a fifth season!

Netflix
Ending: Firefly Lane (Netflix)

Firefly Lane will come to an end with the second season, which premieres in two parts. Part one will drop Dec. 2.

AMC+
Renewed: Interview With a Vampire (AMC)

Sink your teeth into this news! Interview With a Vampire has been renewed ahead of its season one premiere.

CBS
Renewed: Big Brother (CBS)

Big Brother was renewed for a 25th season on Sept. 25.

Peacock
Canceled: Queer As Folk (Peacock)

The Queer As Folk reboot is short-lived, as its been canceled after one season at Peacock.

Shane Brown/FX
Renewed: Reservation Dogs (FX)

Reservation Dogs was renewed for a third season Sept. 22.

YouTube
Renewed: Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy Kimmel isn't leaving late night any time soo, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! has been renewed through season 23.

FOX
Renewed: MasterChef (Fox)

Gordon Ramsay is cooking up another season of MasterChef.

Alicia Vera/HBO Max
Renewed: Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

Get ready for more Rap Sh!t, because the comedy has been renewed for a second season.

Prime Video
Canceled: Paper Girls (Prime Video)

Paper Girls will not have a second season on Prime Vide.

Raymond Liu/Hulu
Canceled: Maggie (Hulu)

This is one thing we didn't see coming, the psychic comedy Maggie has been canceled at Hulu. 

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide

Trending Stories

1

Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

2

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

3

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Kylie Jenner Shares New Glimpse of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

2

Jessie James Decker Defends Her Kids' Abs After Criticism

3

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes Welcome Baby No. 2

4

Heather Rae El Moussa on "Ups & Downs" of Co-Parenting With Christina

5

Hailey Bieber Suffering From Ovarian Cyst “the Size of an Apple”