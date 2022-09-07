Tell Me Lies Stars Explain How the Show Differs From the Book

Watch : Tell Me Lies Cast Talks Bringing Book to the Small Screen

Fans of Carola Lovering's novel Tell Me Lies should anticipate some changes when Hulu's TV adaptation hits the small screen.

Well, at least, that's what the show's stars Grace Van Patten and Jackson White—who play Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, respectively, in the steamy new drama—exclusively teased to E! News ahead of the Sept. 7 premiere. As Grace and Jackson detailed, Hulu's take on Tell Me Lies does follow its source material, but expands the story to focus on more of the supporting players, played by Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Alicia Crowder, Benjamin Wadsworth and Catherine Missal.

"The show really delves into each character," Grace explained to E! News, "and each character has such a distinct journey and inner turmoil that they're going through. You really get to know Lucy and Stephen in the book, but the show really dives into every character and it makes it so much more of an ensemble."

Grace promised that this pivot will have viewers "so invested in each character and their friendships."