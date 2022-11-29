Late Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer's Family Suing University for Wrongful Death

Watch : Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer's Parents Speak Out After Suicide

The family of late soccer player Katie Meyer is suing Stanford University 10 months after her death by suicide.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 23, accuses Stanford of inflicting "emotional distress" on Meyer—the Stanford Women's soccer team captain and goalkeeper—after the university sent her a disciplinary letter on Feb. 28 from its Office of Community Standards regarding a former incident.

According to the lawsuit obtained by E! News, Meyer was charged with "Violation of the Fundamental Standard by spilling coffee on another student" in a notice that contained "threatening language," including a mention of a potential expulsion. She died on the same day she received the letter, per the suit

The letter came followed am August 2021 incident where Meyer allegedly spilled coffee on a football player who was accused of sexually assaulting Meyer's soccer teammate. The football player did not raise a complaint against Meyer, per the suit, which states it was Lisa Caldera, Dean of Residential Education, who raised the issue.