Stanford Responds to Allegations of Disciplinary Action Against Katie Meyer Before Her Death

Watch : Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer's Parents Speak Out After Suicide

Stanford University is addressing allegations that late soccer star Katie Meyer was facing potential disciplinary action shortly before her death.

In an interview with Today on March 4, the parents of the 22-year-old student athlete, Steve and Gina Meyer, confirmed that their daughter "died by suicide," saying they believe Katie was "triggered" by a recent email she had received about facing punishment from the school. According to Steve, Kate was "defending a teammate on campus over an incident" prior to her passing.

Though the Meyers said they have not seen the email yet, Gina revealed that Katie had been receiving letters about the potential disciplinary action for the past few months and suspected the latest note "was kind of the final letter that there was going to be a 'trial' or some kind of something."

In response, Dee Mostofi, Assistant Vice President of External Communications at Stanford University, told E! News in a statement, "We are not able to share information about confidential student disciplinary matters."