Watch Heidi Klum Yodel on Red Carpet at 2022 People's Choice Awards

Heidi Klum always brings the hauteness to the red carpet.
The supermodel arrived in style to the 2022 People's Choice Awards, held on Dec. 6, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. For the star-studded night, Heidi rocked a geometric green and white mini dress with statement white thigh-high boots from Making The Cut's Yannik Zamboni. (See all the fashionable arrivals here.)
However, Heidi showed off more than just her fashion on the red carpet. She also revealed her secret skills, telling E! News' Laverne Cox that if she were to go on America's Got Talent, "I would yodel and make meatballs at the same time."
She confirmed, "I do love to yodel."
When asked for a demo, she did not hold back on giving a live performance of her yodeling skills. Laverne noted that she's totally "obsessed" with the vocals.
Later in the evening, Heidi's America's Got Talent is up for The Competition Show of 2022, facing off against American Idol, The Bachelorette, Dancing with the Stars, Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, The Masked Singer, RuPaul's Drag Race and The Voice.
The 49-year-old's fabulous fashion moment comes a little over a month since she wiggled down the red carpet at at her annual Halloween bash in New York City dressed in an encapsulating earthworm costume. Her husband Tom Kaulitz was also in on the bit, dressing as a fisherman with his eyeball gouged out by a fishing hook.
While Heidi may be known for her memorable outfits, she recently admitted she does have one particular fashion regret: her 2008 Oscars look.
"[John] Galliano, he made this for me. I love this dress. What I don't love is my gigantic bun," she exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop in August. "I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, 'This bun is too big.' And she was like, 'No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.'"
But, in true Heidi spirit, the Making The Cut host took the hair-raising moment in stride snd laughed off her disappointment.
"When I went to the Oscars and people were talking about this, and they're like, 'Yeah, this bun,' and I'm like, 'You know, the Oscars are long. I have all sorts of snacks in there,'" she recalled. "So, I was just making fun of it."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)