Heidi Klum Shares Her Biggest Red Carpet Regret

Heidi Klum RATES Her Past Fashion Choices

Sometimes, the perfect outfit can be ruined by the wrong shoes, accessories, or in Heidi Klum's case, the wrong hairstyle.

Such was the case with the Making the Cut co-host's 2008 Oscars red carpet ensemble. Looking back at some of her most memorable outfits over the years on E! News' Daily Pop, she revealed why she still regrets that particular look.

"[John] Galliano, he made this for me. I love this dress. What I don't love is my gigantic bun," she exclusively told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker. "I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, 'This bun is too big.' And she was like, 'No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.'"

Despite her disappointment, she managed to make light of the hair-raising situation at the awards ceremony. "When I went to the Oscars and people were talking about this, and they're like, 'Yeah, this bun,' and I'm like, 'You know, the Oscars are long. I have all sorts of snacks in there,'" she recalled. "So, I was just making fun of it."