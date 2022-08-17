Kate Hudson Proves Her 2 Sons Are Already Budding Rockstars

Watch : Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa

The apple doesn't fall far from this tree.

Kate Hudson is a mom to two budding rockstars if her latest Instagram post is any indication. The Almost Famous star shared an adorable video of her sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 11, jamming out in their garage before Ryder heads off to college.

"My boys," she captioned the Aug. 16 post. "What more could a mom ask for other then boys who play rock and are hilarious at the same time. @mr.ryderrobinson what a good big brother. We're gonna miss you big time. #offtocollege #guessthesong."

In the one-minute clip, Ryder and Bingham showed that they've inherited musical talent from their fathers. (Ryder's dad is Kate's ex-husband Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes, while Kate shares Bingham with ex Matt Bellamy of Muse.) The college-bound teen handled the guitar, while his younger brother played the drums for their rendition of "Be Quiet and Drive (Far Away)" by the Deftones.