Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Prove They’re Still Going Strong With Malibu Outing

We can't stop, we won't stop talking about Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's romance

The "Party in the U.S.A" singer and her rocker boyfriend had a rare outing over the weekend, enjoying brunch at Le Cafe de la Plage in Malibu on Nov. 27.

Miley, who carried a to-go bag and coffee from the restaurant, wore a large denim button down over a white t-shirt with multicolored pants. She finished her look off with a messy updo, sunglasses and open toed shoes.

Meanwhile, the Liily's drummer wore his hair in his signature messy mop with a striped button down open over a white t-shirt and blue pants. He completed his look with sunglasses and Adidas athletic shoes.

The outing comes just after both Miley and Maxx celebrated their birthdays, with Miley turning 30 on Nov. 23 and Maxx celebrating his 24th birthday on Nov. 16. And after a year together, their romance is showing no signs of slowing down.

"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," a source close to the Hannah Montana alum told E! News in October. "They have been together for about a year now and Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."