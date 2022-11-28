The Perfect Wednesday Gift Guide: Platform Loafer Dupes, Vintage Typewriter Keyboard & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Addams Family Netflix spin-off series, Wednesday, has already won over the hearts of many— which is just a tad bit ironic to say, considering its morbid and macabre premise. If you're like me and want to submerge yourself in the thrilling world of Nevermore Academy after just one season, this Wednesday-inspired gift guide has everything you and your Wednesday-obsessed friends need to hold still until season two rolls around.

While you won't find the taxidermy kit Wednesday's parents gifted her for her sixteenth birthday in this gift guide, you will find dupes for Wednesday's go-to platform loafers, Enid-inspired press-on nails that would probably make Wednesday's stomach churn, Morticia's perfectly pigmented purple lip shade and your very own snood!

Read on for this frightfully good Wednesday-inspired gift guide— the only warning label required is that some spoilers lie ahead!