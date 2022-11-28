See Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Kick Off Her Birthday Week With Sweet Celebration

Kaley Cuoco, who is expecting her first child with Tom Pelphrey, got an early start on her 37th birthday celebrations with some sweet pics on her Instagram Stories. See the snaps below.

By Amy Lamare Nov 28, 2022 7:12 PMTags
BabiesKaley CuocoCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey Cradle Her Baby Bump in Adorable New Post

Kaley Cuoco's s birthday plans are headed towards takeoff.

The Flight Attendant star, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, shared a series of photos from her recent birthday celebration on her Instagram Stories Nov. 28. In the snaps, which feature Kaley in a blue floral dress with her hair in a high pony, the actress smiles at a cake. 

Alongside the photo she wrote, "The sweetest early birthday celebration."

A second photo is shows a pair of cakes sitting on the counter as Kaley, who turns 37 on Nov. 30, stands behind them.

Her birthday post comes just a day after she shared an adorable photo with Tom in which the Ozark actor has his arms wrapped around Kaley, cradling her growing baby bump. The Big Bang Theory alum is wearing a floral dress and smiling. She captioned the photo "M+D."

Kaley and Tom, 40, announced they were expecting their first child together on social media in October.

photos
Kaley Cuoco's Pregnancy Photos

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," she captioned the Oct. 13 Instagram post. "Beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

Kaley and Tom met at the Ozark season four premiere in April and made their romance Instagram official the following month. 

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," Kaley told USA Today in May. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life."

Instagram

And since announcing their new addition to the family, the pair are celebrating every moment of Kaley's pregnancy. On Oct. 23, Kaley posted a series of photos of the couple having a fun outing at a pumpkin patch

In the photo, both Kaley and Tom are smiling. She cradles her baby bump while wearing overalls, a long sleeved white t-shirt, sunglasses and a a hat that says "Tom's" across the front.

