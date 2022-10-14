Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares Sweet "Parents" Photo With Tom Pelphrey

Watch : Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's PREGNANT With a Baby Girl

Buckle up, Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey!

Because the Flight Attendant star, 36, and the Ozark actor, 40, are getting ready to embark on a new journey—parenthood.

Cuoco celebrated her pregnancy on Oct. 13 by posting a picture of the couple smiling to Instagram along with the words "parents." She also shared another snapshot of her baby bump.

The Big Bang Theory actress announced earlier this week that she and Pelphrey are expecting their first child together.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," Cuoco wrote on Instagram Oct. 11 alongside a series of photos of the duo beaming over her pregnancy tests, holding up onesies and cutting into a cake that revealed the baby's sex with its pink frosting, "beyond blessed and over the moon… I [heart] you @tommypelphrey !!!"

The Mank actor also rejoiced over the news by sharing more sweet pics, including one of the pair holding up "papa bear" and mama bear" mugs. "And then it was even MORE BETTER," Pelphrey captioned the images. "Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."