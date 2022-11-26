Irene Cara, Singer of Fame and Flashdance Theme Songs, Dead at 63

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

The entertainment world has lost an '80s icon.

Irene Cara, known for singing the joyful theme songs to the cult musical films Fame and Flashdance, has died. she was 63.

Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the star's death on Twitter Nov. 25. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of the family I announce the passing of Irene Cara. The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."

The statement continued, "Irene's family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are pending and a memorial for her fans will be planned at a future date.'

Cara began her entertainment career as a child singer. In the '70s, while still very young, she also tried her hand as an actress, appearing on the soap opera Love of Life, the children's variety show The Electric Company, the miniseries Roots: The Next Generations and later, as a teen, as the lead in the 1976 musical film Sparkle.