One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong.

The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.

For their Nov. 22 outing, Liam rocked a sleek all-black look, including shiny boots and a watch. Kate, walking hand-in-hand next to Liam, stunned in a beige jacket and pants along with a chic bra top adorned with lace detailing. The Instagram influencer paired her look with silver jewelry pieces, including black pumps with sparkling ankle straps.

Their budding romance follows Liam's split earlier this year from ex Maya Henry, who he had been dating since 2019. The pair got engaged in August 2020, though they temporarily broke up in June 2021. At the time of the breakup, Liam—who shares 5-year-old son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole—revealed he had "not been very good at relationships."