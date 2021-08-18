Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Back Together After Calling Off Engagement

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have found their way back to each other.
A source close to Maya exclusively tells E! News the One Direction singer and Texas native "rekindled their relationship" in mid-July, nearly a month after they called off their engagement. "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," the insider shares. "They needed the break because they weren't communicating well."
The source says that following their split, the 27-year-old singer realized he wanted to make things work with the 21-year-old model. So, when Maya returned to the U.K. for work, they "reconnected" and now their relationship is seemingly back on track.
But their reconciliation doesn't mean a a trip down the aisle is in their future just yet. According to the insider, "They are living together in England but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."
Instead, the couple, who began dating in September 2019 and got engaged nearly a year later, is "focused on being back together and spending time together right now," the insider adds.
This is evident in their recent trip to St. Tropez, where they were spotted leaving a luxury yacht following a night of partying.
Though Liam previously admitted he's "not been very good at relationships," the source says that's not necessarily the case when it comes to Maya. "Maya really complements Liam," the source shares. "She is very mellow and keeps Liam grounded, which is something people around them have noticed and loves about her."
Nonetheless, when Liam discussed their split in June, he said that he hoped to work on himself so he doesn't "keep on hurting people."
"I'm just not very good at them so I just need to work on myself before I put myself on to somebody else," he confessed. "And I feel like that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore, that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."
Prior to dating Maya, Liam was in a two-year relationship with X Factor's Cheryl Cole, with whom he welcomed son Bear in March 2017. They continue to co-parent the 4 year old.