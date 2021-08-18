Liam Payne and Maya Henry Are Back Together After Calling Off Engagement

Watch : Liam Payne & Maya Henry Split Less Than a Year After Engagement

Liam Payne and Maya Henry have found their way back to each other.

A source close to Maya exclusively tells E! News the One Direction singer and Texas native "rekindled their relationship" in mid-July, nearly a month after they called off their engagement. "They took time apart due to their busy schedules and having distance between them," the insider shares. "They needed the break because they weren't communicating well."

The source says that following their split, the 27-year-old singer realized he wanted to make things work with the 21-year-old model. So, when Maya returned to the U.K. for work, they "reconnected" and now their relationship is seemingly back on track.

But their reconciliation doesn't mean a a trip down the aisle is in their future just yet. According to the insider, "They are living together in England but aren't putting pressure on the wedding or engagement yet."