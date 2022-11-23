America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams’ Ugly Betty Reunion Is Something to Be Thankful for

Watch : Justin Harley Dishes on Possible This Is Us Reunion

This reunion got us nostalgic for Ugly Betty.

It's a Thanksgiving reunion for the ages with America Ferrera, Michael Urie and Vanessa Williams smiling for the camera in a series of snaps on America's Instagram.

"Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina," she captioned the Nov. 23 post. "Some things never change," America, 38, shouted out her "#uglybettyfamilyforever."

Mark Indelicato, who played Betty's nephew Justin Suarez on the ABC comedy, commented on the photo with a melting smiley emoji and Henry Grubstick—er, Christopher Gorham—commented with three heart-eyed smiling emojis.

Another fan summed up all our feelings on the reunion photo, writing, "Personally I'm pretending this is a new season and you guys were catching up after Betty got back from London."

Ugly Betty ran for five seasons between 2006 and 2010, and took home three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series in 2007. Fans have been clamoring for a reunion for years, but Vanessa delivered some bad news about that last year.