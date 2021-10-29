Vanessa Williams Weighs in on the Possibility of an Ugly Betty Reboot

The possibility of Ugly Betty getting a reboot is looking pretty, well, ugly.
Vanessa Williams, who played Wilhelmina Slater on all four seasons of the ABC comedy, made this abundantly clear in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly. According to Williams, Ugly Betty, which starred America Ferrera, Michael Urie, Eric Mabius and others, does not have any plans for a reboot as of right now.
"Unfortunately, our creator-executive producer, Silvio Horta, died last year due to suicide," she told the publication, "so I don't know what the status of the rights are."
Though Williams assured fans that the cast loves each other and still keeps in tough, any current reboot hopes are "not at all [possible]." Still, Williams thought "the concept would be great."
Ugly Betty, executive produced by Horta and Salma Hayek, ran over the course of five years between 2006 and 2010, and took home three Primetime Emmys, including Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series in 2007.
When news broke in January regarding the unexpected death of the late Horta, Williams paid tribute on Instagram by writing, "His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest in Peace."
Though there is no Ugly Betty reboot in sight, we will thankfully be able to soon catch Williams on our TVs. The actress will be starring as a judge on Paramount +'s new show, Queen of the Universe, a drag queen singing competition. Miss America 1983 herself will be crowning the "Queen of the Universe" along with Leona Lewis, Michelle Visage, and RuPaul Drag Race alum Trixie Mattel.
Until Queen of the Universe airs, we can keep binging Ugly Betty and sleep soundly knowing that the cast remain good friends.