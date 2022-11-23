Don't Blush Over the Sex Advice Keke Palmer Received From Whoopi Goldberg

Keke Palmer reflected on her outlook on sex and revealed the piece of advice from Whoopi Goldberg that has stuck with her. See why it “rings true.”

By Daisy Maldonado Nov 23, 2022 10:18 PMTags
Whoopi GoldbergCelebritiesKeke Palmer
Watch: Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons

Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back on giving Keke Palmer some sex advice. 

During the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, the Nope star reflected on her relationship with intimacy and even shared the words of wisdom she received from The View host. 

"My identity with sex—it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'" she said during the Nov. 22 episode. "Any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I'm glad they're happy.'"

Keke continued, "Then that was, depressing and not enough, because I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute... this isn't, you know what I'm saying?' So it's been a journey of trying to figure out what works for me."

The actress then revealed the advice from Whoopi that has stuck with her. 

"I'll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation," Keke said. "And Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, that rings true."

photos
Keke Palmer's Best Looks

As for her outlook on doing the deed, Keke shared how expectations surrounding sex have had an impact on her.

"There's so much sex stuff around me, that it almost annoys me—I feel like it's so extremely now, in one direction, that it kind of makes me feel apathetic," Keke admitted. "I don't feel the way everybody feels but I think that sex is great."

Pierre Suu/GC Images

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

3

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown

She added, "But now that everyone is making it seem like, spit in your mouth and pulling your hair back and getting it from the back, I don't even know how to even go there. It ends up making me feel exhausted before I even think about laying my damn hand down."

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton Has a Rare Tiara Moment at King Charles' First Banquet

2

Priyanka Chopra Reveals the Cutest Pic of Baby Malti Yet

3

Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown

4
Exclusive

BiP's Victoria Fuller Weighs in On Her and Greg Grippo's Future

5
Exclusive

Here’s the Reason Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker Broke Up