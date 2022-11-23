Don't Blush Over the Sex Advice Keke Palmer Received From Whoopi Goldberg

Watch : Keke Palmer Responds to Zendaya Comparisons

Whoopi Goldberg didn't hold back on giving Keke Palmer some sex advice.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Baby, this is Keke Palmer, the Nope star reflected on her relationship with intimacy and even shared the words of wisdom she received from The View host.

"My identity with sex—it was always based upon, ‘Oh, I just gotta do this service,'" she said during the Nov. 22 episode. "Any enjoyment that I had at that era, in that point, in that time, came from, ‘I'm glad they're happy.'"

Keke continued, "Then that was, depressing and not enough, because I realized, like, ‘Well, wait a damn minute... this isn't, you know what I'm saying?' So it's been a journey of trying to figure out what works for me."

The actress then revealed the advice from Whoopi that has stuck with her.

"I'll never forget, I was on The View one time, and they were having a conversation about sex, a really great conversation," Keke said. "And Whoopi Goldberg said, ‘Please just start with pleasing yourself.' And I was like, that rings true."