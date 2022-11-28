How Shaquille O'Neal Scored an Invitation to Ex-Wife Shaunie's 2nd Wedding

Watch : Shaunie Henderson Gave Ex Shaquille O'Neal a "Courtesy" Invite to Wedding

To score an invite to Shaunie Henderson's wedding, you may need to jump through some hoops.

Close to six months after the Basketball Wives star married Pastor Keion Henderson in a fairytale wedding, the couple is ready to document their road to the altar for a new VH1 special titled Shaunie & Keion's Destination "I Do."

Along the way, viewers will find out who was able to score an invite, including Shaunie's ex-husband Shaquille O'Neal.

"My daughter had her sweet 16," Shaunie shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "She turned 16 in May right before the wedding so we were at the birthday party together and he's like, ‘Well, am I invited to the wedding?' And I was like, ‘Of course you are.' And I'm rolling my eyes like, ‘I mean you are, but do you really have to come?' But I mean, that's our banter, right? I know people will take that and run with it. But that's been our banter."

According to Shaunie, the former NBA player really wasn't coming, "but he got the courtesy invite."