Hayden Panettiere Spotted Out With Ex Brian Hickerson Ahead of Thanksgiving Holiday

Watch : Hayden Panettiere Reunites With Ex After His Jail Release

Following years of relationship and legal issues, Hayden Panettiere and Brian Hickerson remain friends—and travel companions.

The two were spotted together inside a departures terminal at Los Angeles International Airport Nov. 23, one day before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"Hayden and Brian have remained friends as he's sought professional help to turn his life around," a source with knowledge exclusively tells E! News. "This was a condition of her remaining friends with him."

E! News has reached out to her rep and his attorney and hasn't received a comment.

The two began dating in 2018. The following year, Hickerson was arrested after an alleged violent confrontation with Panettiere in Los Angeles. He pleaded not guilty. The actress obtained a temporary protective order against him. Ultimately, no charges were filed and the case was dismissed.

In 2020, Hickerson was arrested in Wyoming on Valentine's Day for alleged domestic battery against the actress, who soon ended their relationship and obtained another temporary restraining order against him.