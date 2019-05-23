Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Ordered by Judge to Stay Away From Star

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 23, 2019 11:11 AM

Hayden Panettiere, Brian Hickerson

Splash News

A Los Angeles judge has ordered Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson to stay away from her following his domestic violence arrest, while he has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The 30-year-old was taken into custody and spent a night in jail earlier this month after allegedly getting into a violent confrontation with the 29-year-old Nashville actress at home.

At an arraignment on Wednesday, Hickerson pleaded not guilty to his charge of felony domestic violence. The judge issued a protective order against him, preventing him from coming within 100 yards of Panettiere, and he was also forbidden from owning firearms.

A preliminary hearing has been set for June 26.

The actress has not commented on the case.  Two weeks after Hickerson's arrest, he and Panettiere were photographed walking together and holding hands in Los Angeles.

Hayden Panettiere Announces She Is Seeking Treatment

E! News had learned last August that the actress was dating Hickerson, a South Carolina native who had moved to Los Angeles "to do real estate and acting," and had split from and husband and pro boxer Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares a 4-year-old daughter, Kaya.

—Reporting by Alli Rosenbloom and Taylor Bryant

