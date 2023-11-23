These 30 Fascinating Facts About Miley Cyrus Can't Be Tamed

There's always a "Party in the U.S.A." when it comes to Miley Cyrus.
Since sky-rocketing to fame on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana in 2006 when she was just 13 years old, Cyrus, who turned 31 on Nov. 23, has gifted us with many hit songs and even more headline-making pop culture moments. Who can forget her infamous twerking at the 2013 MTV VMAs? Or when she hilariously got E! News to change its Instagram bio to "We're sorry for all the s**t we said about Miley Cyrus" in 2020.
Hey, "Nobody's Perfect," and, besides, she can buy herself "Flowers," right?
And more recently she bestowed upon us yet another hit, the "Used To Be Young."
"This song is about honoring who we've been, loving who we are & celebrating who we will become," she wrote in an Aug. 25 Instagram post. "I feel proud when reflecting on my past and joyful when thinking about the future."
In honor of the superstar's birthday, we're revealing a bunch of tidbits you might not know about Cyrus, including who inspired her to audition for Hannah Montana and which of her most popular songs she hates. Oh, and did you know Miley isn't her real name? Sweet niblets!
Forget "7 Things," because we have 30 facts about Cyrus right here...
