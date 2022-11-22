Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are One Big Family With Kids on Holiday Card

A festive family affair.
Appearing to squash split rumors, Tori Spelling got a jump on her "favorite time of year," sharing her family's annual holiday card, which includes her husband Dean McDermot.
"This year is extra special," the actress wrote on Instagram on Nov. 21, along with an image of the card. "We're ALL together!" (See the pic here.)
In the photo—from SimplytoImpress.com—Tori poses in an ultra glamorous sparkly black jumpsuit, while Dean keeps his look casual in a dark red v-neck t-shirt. The two are joined by their five kids: Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn , 10, and Beau, 5,. The actor's son Jack Montgomery McDermott, 24, (who he shares with Mary Jo Eustace) was also included, matching his step-mom in a sparkly black blazer.
In the comments, the family was showered with sweet messages from fans and friends, including several of Tori's former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars. The Stori Telling author's' BFF Jennie Garth wrote, "looky at all of you cuties," while Kathleen Robertson left three black heart emojis.
Though Tori, 49, and Dean, 56, have been married since 2006, the pair have faced split speculation in recent years. In June 2021, Tori admitted she and Dean were no longer sharing a bed. Three months later, she was photographed at a farmers market without her wedding ring.
"They have been trying to work it out for years for the sake of the kids," a source told E! News in November 2021. "Tori's ready for a fresh new start."
Dean was also noticeably absent from Tori's holiday card last year, further fueling breakup rumors. However, Tori later set the record straight on the reason he was missing, replying to a fan on Instagram, "Fact: @imdeanmcdermott was filming his new feature film in Canada."
Lately, Tori and Dean seem to be putting on more of a united front. In September, the pair were spotted grabbing a bite to eat in Calabasas, Calif. where Dean was clearly wearing a band on that finger. Last month, they celebrated Halloween together, along with Jack, Liam and Stella, at Universal Studios.
"Halloween Horror Nights ‘22… a family affair," Tori wrote on Instagram on Oct. 30. "Thx @unistudios for the best night. Getting to share this experience and Halloween tradition with my older kids was so fun."
Now it looks like the fam's all together for the Christmas season.