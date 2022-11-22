Is Raven-Symoné Ready for a Cheetah Girls Reunion? She Says…

Watch : Raven-Symone REACTS to "The Cheetah Girls" Reunion Ideas!

Amigas cheetahs, friends for life!

Such is the case for Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon-Houghton, who appeared together in the famous Disney films The Cheetah Girls back in 2003. While it's been just about two decades since they strutted onto our screens, the That's So Raven star shared her thoughts on possibly reuniting with her co-star in the future.

"You know what, if it's with her," she teased in an exclusive interview with E! News in an exclusive interview on Nov. 20 at Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium show. "You know."

While a Cheetah Girls reunion is still up in the air, Raven said she's "proud" of her co-star for her latest milestones, including her new role on E! News. "Congratulations, Adrienne! I'm so proud of you!" the former The View co-host said. "Good for you, boo."

Earlier this year, Raven got the chance to collaborate with Adrienne once again in season five of Raven's Home on Disney Channel.