Elton John Recreates His Iconic 1970s Bedazzled Dodgers Look for Final Stadium Tour

Elton John served up a fashion fantasy to close out his final show in the United States.
While the legendary singer hasn't missed a fashion beat throughout his illustrious career, he made sure to up the ante for the last stop in his North American Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.
In fact, he took his final bow at the Dodgers Stadium in sparkly style, recreating one of his most iconic outfits ever—the bejeweled baseball uniform he originally wore to the arena in 1975.
Elton updated the famous look by donning a shimmery silver robe with navy blue lapels, matching cuffs and a belt by Gucci. His initials were embroidered in crystals and sequins, while the back—and similar to the original design—was emblazoned with the Dodgers logo and featured the number one in a vibrant red shade.
As for the finishing touch to the glitzy number? The "Your Song" singer accessorized with a sequined blue baseball cap.
According to the 75-year-old, this marked the first time he returned to Dodgers Stadium since 1975, so his fashion moment proved to be all the more meaningful.
"Last night, I played my 204th and final North American tour show ever," Elton captioned his Nov. 21 Instagram, alongside a photo of his dazzling getup. "I can't thank each and every person who was a part of it, at Dodger Stadium and watching at home, enough for the most incredible night."
He concluded his message, "I love you all and you will forever be in my heart."
Ahead of performing the Nov. 20 concert, which was live-streamed on Disney+ for those who didn't score a ticket, Elton teased that it was going to be an unforgettable show.
"The last two Dodger shows have been like no other but tonight is going to be quite something," he wrote in a Nov. 20 Instagram. "Thank you for joining me for this special moment, Dua Lipa, Brandi Carlile & Kiki Dee. Let's go!"
In addition to bringing out music powerhouses, Hollywood's biggest stars stepped out for the special occasion, including JoJo Siwa, Miles Teller, Jenna Dewan, Sophia Bush and many more.
From Elton's fierce fashion to his stellar show, it's clear the bitch is back!