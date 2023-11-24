All the Reasons to Be Thankful for Ina Garten and Husband Jeffrey's Delicious Love Story

Watch : Ina Garten Says Husband ACCIDENTALLY Sent Sext to Wrong Person

Who isn't just a little jealous of Ina Garten's husband?

Because for all the farm-to-table goodness the Barefoot Contessa host and prolific cookbook author has shared with her devoted fans over the years, it's Jeffrey Garten—of international "Jeffrey's gonna love it" fame—who gets to sit at Ina's actual table every day.

But it's also apparent that both spouses bring certain ingredients to the mix.

"She's the center of my life," Jeffrey, a freshly poured red grapefruit paloma in hand, said of his wife and resident bartender of almost 55 years on 60 Minutes. "She's actually the font of an enormous amount of fun. And she is the center of the home. That's what she is to me."

Used to being bolstered by that level of support, Ida quipped contentedly, "That's not bad."

Not bad at all. Pretty delicious, in fact.

The 75-year-old has sold millions of books, entertained aspiring domestic gods and goddesses with her long-running Food Network show and racked up a roster of celebrity pals. Everyone from Taylor Swift to Michelle Obama has paid homage, Jennifer Garner risked a kitchen fire making beef bourguignon from Barefoot in Paris and the legendary "engagement chicken" Meghan Markle prepared the night Prince Harry proposed was Ina's recipe.