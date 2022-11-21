Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Look More in Love Than Ever in Sweet Selfie Video

Watch : Jennifer Lopez Discusses Ben Affleck's Co-Parenting

The honeymoon period is still going strong for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

The Marry Me star—who tied the knot with the Batman actor back in July in Las Vegas—shared a video of the two looking happy and in love on Instagram. In the video, J.Lo has her face gently pressed up against Ben's as the married couple both flash smiles at the camera. As an added bonus, the background audio says, "Guys, I did it. I found the person that makes me the happiest I have ever been." (See the clip here).

The singer's video comes two weeks after she gave a glimpse her blended family in an interview with Vogue.

Jennifer, who is a mom to twins Emme and Max, 14, with ex Marc Anthony, reflected on how she and Ben have approached co-parenting their children.