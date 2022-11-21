Shakira Shares Rare Selfie With Her and Gerard Piqué’s Son Milan

Shakira and her son Milan are celebrating.
The "Hips Don't Lie" singer celebrated her 9-year-old son's recent athletic achievement with a sweet social media shoutout, sharing a selfie of herself and Milan. In the pic, Shakira is wearing a green top and baseball cap while her son is in his soccer uniform, smiling while holding a trophy.
"Congratulations to Milan and their team for this great tournament, she wrote on Nov. 10. "All mommies are so proud of you for your perseverance and dedication! Bravo runners-up of the Catalonia Under10 Cup!"
The social media update comes amid major changes for the "Whenever, Wherever singer." Shakira—who also shares son Sasha, 7, with ex-Gerard Piqué—announced on Nov. 8 that she and her sons wll be moving from Barcelona to Miami to be closer to her family.
Shakira and Gerard, 35, split in June after 11 years together, confirming their separation in a statement to E! News in June.
"Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection," the former couple shared in a joint statement, "and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment."
And Shakira is trying not to talk about the split and move on for the sake of herself and her sons.
"I've remained quiet and just tried to process it all," Shakira told Elle in the magazine's October cover story. "Um, and yeah, it's hard to talk about it, especially because I'm still going through it, and because I'm in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it's been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult."