Amazon Black Friday 2022: The 33 Top Deals to Shop Before These Discounts Disappear

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Can you believe that Black Friday deals are already here? It is the Super Bowl of shopping with unbelievable deals, but, unfortunately, these discounts will not be here for long. If you want to save money, but the mall is not for you, skip the long lines and the large crowds and shop from the comfort of your home instead. There are so many must-shop deals from Amazon across every product category including fashion, beauty, and home.
There are so many amazing discounts to shop, here are some of the stand-out picks from Amazon's Black Friday deals.
Amazon Black Friday Deals
Prizm 5-in-1 Curling Iron Wand Set, LED Display, 11 Temp Settings, 0.6 to 1.25 Inch Interchangeable Tourmaline Coating Barrels,
Instead of buying multiple hair tools, get this five-in-one curling iron. This set has just what you need to create a wide variety of looks.
A shopper said, "This is forever my go to tool! I've never been able to keep a curl in my hair all day, let alone overnight! I get so many compliments about my curls and I even told my hair salon lady about it! I keep it at 400 degrees and hold it on my hair for 8 seconds and I get beautiful curls that last 24+ hours."
Zesica Women's Long Sleeve Open Front Casual Lightweight Soft Knit Cardigan Sweater
You can never have too many cardigans. This versatile layering piece is a wardrobe essential. Choose from 35 colors. This sweater has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beats Studio Buds- True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
These earbuds deliver a powerful, balanced sound for up to 8 hours of listening time. These Bluetooth earbuds come in five colors and have 32,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nespresso Vertuo Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi,
Become you own barista with this easy-to-use espresso machine. It has 5-star 8,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper saying, "Love thus machine! Definitely worth the investment, super easy to use and my espresso drinks are even better that the coffee house without the long line. I love that Nespresso will recycle the pods for you too. Definitely glad I made this purchase."
Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker with Timer
Breakfast is quick and easy with this sandwich maker. All you need is five minutes. This sandwich maker has 17,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is one little machine that really works! It's fast easy and cleans in a snap. I've used it three time and it still amazes me. You will love it."
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 8,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 24,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 24,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer that Steams, Slow Cooks, Sears, Sautés, & More
If you want to step up your cooking game, but you're limited with the counterspace, you need the Ninja OS101 Foodi 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker & Air Fryer. You can do so much with this one device, including steaming, slow cooking, broiling, frying, and slow cooking. There are so many healthy recipes you can try that are easy to make.
This is a great device with 28,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Steamer, Sauté, Yogurt Maker, Warmer & Sterilizer
This is something everyone needs in the kitchen. It's one device that does nine different tasks. The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 40,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bedsure Fleece Throw Blankets
Winter is coming up, which is the perfect time to get cozy. This fleece blanket is incredibly soft and there are more than 28 colors to choose from in a few different sizes. Of course, this plush blanket is soft and comfortable, but it can also be used as a chic decorative accent on your couch, chair or ottoman.
And, in case you were wondering, this is not like other blankets. It has 107,400+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who love this blanket and have bought multiple. That's a lot of five-star reviews. See what the hype is all about and just click "add to cart." Luxurious linens do not have to be expensive. Trust us. You won't regret this purchase.
Hilife Steamer for Clothes Steamer, Handheld Garment Steamer Clothing Iron 240ml Big Capacity Upgraded Version
You can put together the cutest outfit in the world, but if it's all wrinkled, what's the point? We all need a reliable, easy-to-use steamer in our lives, especially when we travel. Pulling a wrinkled outfit from your suitcase is not the best start to a vacation. This steamer has 58,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bestope Makeup Brush Set- 16 Pieces
I know what you're thinking: "this deal is too good to be true." Believe it or not you actually can get a 16-piece set that's high quality at this price point. This set has five kabuki brushes and 11 precision brushes. You'll have everything you need for a natural-looking, even makeup application. The brushes have cruelty-free synthetic fibers that are incredible soft and perfect to apply liquid, powder, and cream makeup.
This set has 6,900+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, with one writing, "These brushes are awesome! So high quality and the price is great. Includes pretty much every brush you would need to do your make up! Such a great buy!" Another gushed, "Love Love love these! I've bought expensive brushes before and these were comparable. I was expecting hard rough bristles but these were the complete opposite! Super soft and my foundation and powder looked better than when I did my makeup [with] my other brushes. One of those cost more than this set! I love how u get all the different kinds including the fan brush. Great quality and I would totally recommend."
Conair Double Ceramic 1-Inch Curling Iron
A good curling iron doesn't have to be super expensive. This one is on sale and it's great to create long-lasting curls and waves. It has 30 heat settings and it has damage protection and frizz control properties, according to the brand.
This curler has 75,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Artnaturals Natural Organic Lip Balm Beeswax- Chapstick for Dry, Chapped & Cracked Lips - Lip Repair with Aloe Vera, Coconut, Castor & Jojoba Oil (Set of 6)
Are you one of those people who can never find your chapstick when you need it? You need to get a multi-pack and put one in each of your bags. This set six lip balms with hydrating ingredients.
This set has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $7 concealer has 113,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, 2-Pack
Sleeping on a satin pillowcase is one of the best things you can do for your hair and skin. It protects your hair from frizz, tangles, and damage, according to the brand. It's also great for your skin because it doesn't absorb your moisturizers and serums like cotton pillowcases can.
There are 20 colors and 7 sizes to choose from. This product has 192,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Max Fresh Wisp Disposable Mini Travel Toothbrushes, Peppermint- 96 Total
No matter how dignified I try to be when I eat, I always manage to get food stuck in my teeth. And as a person who talks a lot, I really don't want everyone I encounter to see food in my teeth. That's why I take this mini travel toothbrushes everywhere I go. They are just what I need to avoid embarrassing moments and there's a little pick on the end of each brush to get those bites that are stuck between your teeth.
These disposable toothbrushes have 14,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra
If you're looking for a great sports bra for your upcoming workouts, just head to Amazon.The Lemedy Women Padded Sports Bra is soft and comfortable to wear for yoga, exercise, and just chilling around the house. The pads are removable too. This bra combines fashion, function, and performance. No wonder it has 38,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. You need to see how great it is for yourself.
There are 28 colors to choose from.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and warm with these fluffy slippers. They're available in eight different colors and they have 22,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Tummy Control Yoga Leggings
These leggings have two outside pockets, an inside pocket, and they're made from durable fabric with a four-way stretch. These leggings are top notch, especially at this price. They come in a set with two pairs. These stand out from your standard leggings, with 29,900+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers.
Meetsun Polarized Sunglasses
Instantly increase glamour with a great pair of sunglasses. They come in 29 colors and they have 15,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Cosonsen Dress Deep V-neck Long Sleeve Waist Tie Ruffle Mini Swing Skater Dresses
You're going to want this dress in every color. There are 35, by the way. The tie at the waist is oh-so-flattering on all body types. This dress has 11,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Panama Roll up Hat Belt Buckle Fedora Beach Sun Hat UPF50+
Protect your face from the sun and hide a bad hair day with this California-chic straw fedora. There are 22 fashionable colors to choose from.
These hats have 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper
If you want to smooth, support, and sculpt your look, get these shorts to wear underneath your favorite outfits. There are five colors to choose from with sizes ranging from small to 4X. This machine-washable shapewear gets the job done, without constricting your movements or falling down
These shorts have 17,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Extremely Comfy Cushioned Thick Sole Slippers
These slides look designer, but they are actually super affordable. You will want to live in these incredibly comfortable slides.
There are 15 colorways to choose from. These have 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand with LCD Temperature Display
Styling beach waves is incredibly easy with this 3-barrel iron. An Amazon shopper said, "Love my three barrel curling iron. I'm one of those that cannot for the life of me figure out how to curl my hair with a single barrel or a straightener. My hand just does not want to cooperate or maybe my brain is overthinking it, anyway, the three barrel curling iron is a game changer for me. I have super straight hair, so straight that air dried is a suitable style for me. I've always wanted to be able to curl my hair and Alure has made that possible! My waves are beachy just like they promise and I've received tons of compliments from friends, coworkers, etc. And for those that have difficulties with other forms of curling, the three barrel is super easy to use."
The Alure Three Barrel Curling Iron Wand has 14,800+ 5-star reviews from Amazon shoppers who consider this to be a holy grail hair styling tool.
Belongsci Sweet & Cute V-Neck Bell Sleeve Shift Dress
This adorable shift dress has a v-neck and bell sleeves. You can pull off wearing this practically anywhere. You can rock it casually or you can dress it up for a special occasion when you pair it with the right accessories. There are more than 40 options to choose from with solid colors, florals, and animal print designs. This dress is so popular among Amazon shoppers, with 23,500+ five-star reviews.
Dreubea Women's Soft Faux Leather Tote Shoulder Bag
This bag can fit an iPad, phone, wallet, keys, cosmetics, and anything else you may need to get through the day. It also has a pocket on the inside, which fits smaller items. There are more than 160 color options to choose from, which means you could get one to match any outfit in your wardrobe. Aside from that unbeatable price and the plethora of color options, this bag has plenty of fans, with 34,900+ Amazon customers left glowing, 5-star reviews.
GreenLife Soft Grip Diamond Healthy Ceramic Nonstick, 16 Piece Cookware Pots and Pans Set, PFAS-Free, Dishwasher Safe
The worst part of a home-cooked meal is cleaning up the pots and pans after you're done eating. That's why you need GreenLife cookware in your life. You can just put these in the dishwasher. It doesn't get easier than that. No more scrubbing!
This set has a 3 frying pans, 2 saucepans with lids, a stock pot with a lid, a saute pan with a lid, a stainless steel steamer, and 4 kitchen utensils. There are 10 colorways to choose from. These sets have 32,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Reebok Women's Classic Harman Run Sneaker
White Reeboks will never go out of style. You can wear these with any outfit season after season. These are eternally cool and you need them in your wardrobe. Amazon has these in four colorways. They have 5,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Neck & Chest Broad Spectrum SPF 25 1 Ounce
Skincare isn't solely about your face. Firm and moisturize your neck and chest with this Perricone MD Cold Plasma+ product. This product smooths out wrinkles, crepey skin, and creases, per the brand. It also contains SPF 25 for sun protection.
A shopper said, "It works! I am using this product on my neck and chest. It's amazing!!! I'm 64 years and have found a product will be a staple in my cosmetic regiment. I saw results immediately! I'm so pleased with the results. My neck looks better than certain areas of my face. It leaves your skin feeling just as soft as a child's complexion. It doesn't irritate my skin which has happened with other brand products."
PMD Personal Microderm Classic - At-Home Microdermabrasion Machine with Kit for Face & Body - Exfoliating Crystals and Vacuum Suction for Fresh and Radiant Skin
I'm not gonna lie, I had my eye on this for a year, finally got one, and then I was scared to do the at-home treatment. I wasted so much time worrying because now I am absolutely obsessed with this. I use it once a week for an exfoliation. Treat yourself to a microdermabrasion treatment in the comfort of your own home with the PMD Personal Microderm Classic. Using this weekly reduces the appearance of wrinkles, blemishes and enlarged pores, according to the brand. Then, when you're done, put on your favorite serum.
Amazon has this in six colors. It has 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Avalon Small Tote Bag
This bag is so simple, yet incredibly sophisticated. I have it in three colors and now I need them all. You will get a ton of compliments whenever you carry one of these. There are 9 colorways to choose from.
This bag has 2,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
While you're here, check out these unique gift ideas for people who shop a lot.