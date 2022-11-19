A Guide to Joe Biden's Big Family Ahead of Granddaughter Naomi Biden's White House Wedding

Now this is the kind of aisle that no one in Washington should have trouble crossing.
On Nov. 19, Naomi Biden is poised to become the first granddaughter of a sitting president to say "I do" at the White House when she marries Peter Neal.
Details are purposely scarce, but while their sworn-to-confidentiality wedding planner hasn't called it, we're going to project that President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are at the top of the guest list.
Naomi, 28, the commander-in-chief's eldest grandchild, and Peter, 25, are both attorneys working in the nation's capital. The groom hails from Jackson Hole, Wyo., and is a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School.
And in case you're wondering if Congress had to raise the debt ceiling to host the nuptials, the answer is no.
"Consistent with other private events hosted by the first family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House," Jill Biden's communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement to the Washington Post.
Added Amy Zantzinger, special assistant to the president and White House social secretary during the George W. Bush administration, "Absolutely every expense is kept track of and the first family is always sent a bill for flowers, food, help, et cetera. The usher's office keeps track of all that. Every time there is a private event in the residence or they have friends over for dinner, they are billed for all those expenses."
But the times, they are a-changing: Unlike the leadup to Tricia Nixon's 1971 wedding, which included a bridal shower attended by female journalists and press releases detailing the menu, place settings and cake specifics, social media has been the place to catch glimpses of the Biden-Neal wedding weekend in 2022.
So far... a wreath!
While this will be the first big wedding hosted at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since Richard Nixon's elder daughter wed Ed Cox, there have been a few smaller ceremonies since, such as when Hillary Clinton's brother, Andrew Rodham, tied the knot in the Rose Garden in 1994.
And if you're also wondering where Naomi resides in the sprawling Biden family tree, we've got your guide to the bride's side right here: