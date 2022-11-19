Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt Reveal Name and Photo of New Baby Boy

A day after welcoming her second child, Heidi Montag is ready to introduce his name to the world.
The Hills alum revealed on Nov. 18 that she and husband Spencer Pratt have named their newborn son Ryker Pratt, who is brother to their 5-year-old son Gunner.
In her Snapchat story, Heidi wrote that Ryker was born on Nov. 17 at 11:31 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. and 9 oz. She also shared the first image of her newborn, which showed a selfie taken on a hospital bed of Heidi—dressed in a medical garment—smiling at the camera with her bundle of joy wrapped in a blanket in her arms.
A representative for the reality stars confirmed Ryker's arrival to E! News on Nov. 17, sharing that Heidi and her son were happy and healthy.
Prior to the birth, Heidi took to social media to share that she had gone into labor and documented her trip to the hospital in a video.
"This is the real thing," Heidi said in the Nov. 17 clip, which was taken from a car. "I couldn't tell if my water broke."
She added that the "contractions are just nonstop now."
After his son's birth, Spencer provided a lighthearted update on his Instagram Stories of how his life had changed since welcoming baby No. 2.
"When you're a father of two," Spencer said in the Nov. 18 video, showing the camera his latest coffee run, "this is what breakfast looks like."
Heidi, who had previously been vocal about experiencing fertility issues, first announced her pregnancy in June. At the time, she shared on Instagram that once she saw the word "pregnant" on a pregnancy test, she began "hysterically crying" and ran to show Spencer.
"I couldn't believe I was pregnant again!" Heidi captioned her announcement post. "Gunner asked me why I was crying and I told him I was so happy because he is going to be a big brother! To say we are all thrilled is an understatement. I am so thankful! We are so excited for the journey ahead."