Heidi Montag Undergoes Surgery Amid Hope to Conceive Baby No. 2 With Spencer Pratt

Heidi Montag is one step closer to baby No. 2.

The Hills star recently went through a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure, she shared in a new YouTube video titled "Heidi gets surgery to help her get pregnant" on Aug. 12. The surgery aims to remove uterine polyps, which are non-cancerous overgrown cells in the uterus, according to the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists.

Heidi, 34, documented her full experience, saying, "I was feeling nervous last night about it, but I'm excited today. And I hoping that the surgery works and that this is the only reason I haven't been able to get pregnant."

All dressed down in scrubs and a hair net, she held up the book "Rebel with a Cause" by Franklin Graham, which kept her entertained before the procedure.

"I think it's the perfect timing and meant to be," she shared. "And so thankful I didn't have other problems and complications from this."