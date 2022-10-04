Why Elizabeth Holmes' Fraud Sentencing Has Been Delayed

Watch : "The Dropout" Stars Share FILMING SECRETS

Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing has been delayed over alleged misconduct on behalf of federal prosecutors.

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila postponed the Theranos CEO's sentencing, according to court documents obtained by E! News. The hearing was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but is delayed after a star witness reportedly visited Holmes' home over the summer to express regret about his testimony. Per CNN, former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff spoke to Holmes' partner Billy Evans, who told Holmes' legal team about the conversation over email.

According to CNN, Evans wrote in his email that Rosendorff "said when he was called as a witness he tried to answer the questions honestly but that the prosecutors tried to make everybody look bad" and that Rosendorff "felt like he had done something wrong."

Rosendorff's statement led to Holmes' legal team filing a request on Sept. 6 for a new trial. Federal prosecutors subsequently filed a statement by Rosendorff where he said he stands by his trial testimony.