Saweetie Shares Her Favorite Champion Looks, the Power of Self-Love & Becoming a "Global Girl"

We interviewed Saweetie because we think you'll like her picks. Saweetie is a paid spokesperson for Champion. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"A woman who knows her power is a dangerous woman," Saweetie says, and— as the platinum-selling artist would say— we know that's right.

Saweetie got candid with E! at the Champion Heritage Store in Los Angeles, where she was kicking off the inaugural "Hoodie Swap" event. She gave us insight into her role as the brand's first Global Cultural Consultant, some of her favorite Champion pieces and how she's prioritizing self-love in all aspects of her life.

"It makes me feel like a global girl," Saweetie shares. "I felt like that's the kind of music I make— like, 'Pretty Bitch' music isn't just specific to California or America— it's global. So I'm really honored that they've given me an opportunity at this partnership."

During her partnership with Champion, Saweetie's been tapping into various different campaigns and tasks. She shares that going through "shapes and silhouettes" for the brand is a fun part of the gig, and touches on a potential personal line with Champion.

"I'm gonna have the opportunity to create my own line, a personal line, where I'm gonna put all of my favorite colors and silhouettes," she teases. Having been a multi-sport athlete herself, the collection with Champion would be a full-circle experience.

"[Champion's] actions align with my ideology," Saweetie continues— that ideology being rooted in women empowerment. Her message that "pretty is an aura" shines back in the cute, comfy and feel-good pieces Champion creates for every body. Even more, Campion's inclusive and uplifting energy reflects the music she makes, especially with her latest EP, THE SINGLE LIFE.

"It's really just my memoir as a single woman," she says of her new music. "I feel like this is my first time I've ever been single for a really long time. I've been disciplined and I'm not gonna get into another relationship. I'm a cancer. I love being with someone. But it's the first time I'm just like, I'm just gonna be by myself."

With any show of vulnerability, especially in music, comes some anxiety. Saweetie says that she's "nervous" about the release. "This is the first time I'm like, being vulnerable, and like sharing my truth," she elaborates. "So it's not just party music. It's just like, ‘Who's the girl behind the makeup?'"

For more exclusive insight from Saweetie on her favorite Champion looks and how to snag a free Champion hoodie yourself on November 19, keep scrolling!