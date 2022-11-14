30 Holiday Gifts for Fitness Buffs

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Giving fitness gifts can be a bit of a minefield, but it doesn't have to be. We're of one mindset when it comes to this category: each gift should be fun! After all, working out can be a grind… so shouldn't you gift items that can make that grind a little more enjoyable—or at the very least, more fashionable?
That's why we made this list of 30 goodies you can give to the HIIT fanatic, the obsessive runner, the pilates powerhouse, the weightlifting gym rat… pretty much anyone and everyone on your list who loves to break a sweat! With weighted bangles, practical meal prep containers and chic yoga mats and more, you're sure to find something that will raise the receiver's heart rate— in the best way!
Check out our picks below, and don't worry— we won't tell if you nab some for yourself!
Fidus Large 1 Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Any fitness fanatic knows the importance of staying hydrated! This gallon-sized water bottle will motivate them to stay on top of their water intake before, during and after their sweat sesh. Plus, it has over 28,200 5-star reviews on Amazon, so chances are, the fitness buff in your life will love it, too.
Ozaiic Yoga Socks with Non-Slip Grips & Straps
If your recipient religiously goes to pilates, barre, dance or yoga to tone up, they'll definitely appreciate a pair of of Ozaiic non-slip grip socks. They come in a bunch of fun colors and prints, too! We always keep a pair in our car and gym bag.
The Reversible Mat 3mm
Nothing beats a solid, reliable yoga mat. This natural rubber mat from Lululemon features a grippy top layer that will help your recipient find balance, whether they're meditating, practicing yoga or doing a HIIT circuit. The best part? It's currently on sale, so grab one for your loved one (and one for yourself)!
Grounded No-Slip Towel
If your recipient already has a yoga mat but it's starting to lose its grippiness due to wear and tear, this grounded no-slip towel from Alo Yoga is the perfect problem-solving gift for them. The soft front is designed to absorb sweat, while the silicone grip pattern on the back sticks to your yoga mat for maximum stability.
BalanceFrom GoYoga 7-Piece Set
On the other hand, if your recipient is just starting to learn yoga, this 7-piece set is the perfect gift for them this holiday season. The kit includes everything they need to make the most of every session, including a yoga mat with carrying straps, 2 yoga blocks, a yoga mat towel, a yoga hand towel, a stretch strap and a yoga knee pad. Not to mention, you can choose from 7 different colors and 2 types of thickness for the mats.
Harbinger Padded Cotton Lifting Straps
Whether the fitness buff in your life spends most of their free time in the weight room or is just starting out, having a reliable pair of straps is essential for making the most of a lifting session. These Harbinger lifting straps have over 18,900 5-star reviews on Amazon, making them a solid choice for taking pressure off the hands and grip while training different muscle groups. Nothing but big gains over here.
ProFitness Barbell Pad
This barbell pad is gym bag essential for anyone who lifts, especially for gym rats who love going heavy and hitting PRs. The pad is designed to fit over Olympic and standard barbells, and they provide support during exercises such as squats and hip thrusts. If there's one thing I always remember to bring with me to the gym on leg days, it's this barbell pad.
The Exercise Dress
Who says you have to wear leggings to break a sweat? In this athletic dress, you can run, squat and lunge with the best of ‘em, thanks to a built-in shorts liner and breathable fabric. And yes, there's a pocket for your phone!
FitFighter Steelhose - 5 lb. Pair
Combining five tools in one, these compact weights will help elevate any workout, whether your routine calls for a dumbbell, kettlebell, sandbag, medicine ball or sledge. You can also choose the weight you want to purchase, as it's available in 5, 15, 20, 25 and 30 pounds. Plus, FitFighter offers online classes to help you get the most out of your sweat session.
Opulexx Smart Weighted Fit Hoop
Give your workouts a nostalgic twist by incorporating a challenging yet fun weighted hula hoop session. This smart weighted fitness hoop comes with 24 parts that can be easily disassembled and adjusted to fit your waist perfectly, meaning you won't have to worry about the hoop falling down mid-workout. Strengthen that core and the feel the burn!
Renpho Smart Jump Rope
In yet another fun throwback to our childhood, jumping rope is a simple and efficient way to get some good cardio in, especially for the busy bees who don't have a lot of time to fit in a workout. With this smart jump rope, your recipient will not only be able to raise their heart rate but also analyze and track their workout data via the Renpho Fit app.
Bentgo 2-Compartment Meal-Prep Containers with Custom-Fit Lids
Speaking of those busy bees in our lives, these practical meal prep containers are sure to be one of the top gifts your recipient receives this year. The set comes with 10 trays and 10 lids that are microwaveable and fit well together so meals stay fresh whether they're in the fridge, freezer or on the go. Not to mention, each container has two compartments and is also dishwasher safe.
Define Jacket
We don't know about you, but we always ask Santa for a new Lululemon jacket every holiday season. They offer the perfect slimming effect for our cold weather runs and workouts, and they come in so many nice colors. Not to mention, they have those super-comfy thumb holes so you don't have to wear out your sleeves.
Adventure Essentials Survival Kit
If your recipient loves to take their fitness to the great outdoors, this adventure essentials survival kit is a great practical gift for them. The kit contains safety supplies that are sure to come in handy on short-term excursions, including a mini first-aid medical kit, reflective trail markers, a fire-starting kit with waterproof matches, a rope and a fishing tackle. All items in the kit are stored inside a military grade aluminum LED flashlight.
Bala Weighted Bangle Set
Incorporate these chic and discrete, weighted bangles into your daily routine and be prepared to tone your arms and legs without having to jump on a treadmill. These athletic bangles will maximize the intensity of your at-home workouts, too.
Sof Sole Sneaker Balls
Yeah, sweating during your workouts is cool and all, but dealing with the smells that comes from stinky shoes isn't as fun of an experience. Your recipient is sure to love these fun shoe deodorizer balls, which open and twist to release the fresh scents. The ball shape is designed to reach and absorb odors in tight, dark places, making them perfect for plopping in sneakers, gym bags and lockers.
Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands- Set of 5
With varying degrees of resistance, these bands will help you tone, lengthen and stretch. Not to mention, they will help you get your dream summer booty just in time for summer.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
True fitness fans know that rest and recovery are just as important as the actual workouts. This acupressure mat, which has 27,900+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, can help provide relief to tense muscles and relieve stress, according to the brand. The mat has 6,210 acupressure points, while the neck pillow has 1,782 acupressure points for maximum relief all around.
Amazon Basics High-Density Round Foam Roller - 24-inch
This simple yet effective high-density foam roller is another great recovery tool for fitness buffs who like to train hard. It comes in 4 different lengths and colors, and it has over 69,800 5-star Amazon reviews. The brand notes that the roller is ideal for balance, strengthening, flexibility and rehab exercises.
321 Strong 5-in-1 Foam Roller Set
If you want to give the ultimate workout recovery care package, this 5-in-1 foam roller set fits the bill. The set includes a foam roller with removable storage end caps, a deep tissue massage stick for those hard-to-roll areas, a stretching strap and 2 types of massage balls. Everything fits conveniently into the hollow foam roller when not in use, so your recipient can easily bring this kit with them in their gym bag or when traveling!
Lightweight Cropped Jacket
This lightweight cropped jacket is the perfect gift for all fitness fanatics, whether they run, lift, live and breathe pilates or are just constantly on the move. The jacket features a relaxed fit, cinchable hood and hems and zippered exterior pockets with a hidden phone sleeve. Plus, there's a removable cross-body strap on the inside for easy hands-free carrying.
Fitbit Charge 5
The Fitbit is maybe one of the most well-known fitness accessories out on the market right now, and for good reason, too. In particular, the Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the most comprehensive fitness trackers— it not only monitors your steps but is also equipped with GPS, skin temperature tracking and a heart rate monitor. With this gadget, the fitness buff in your life will be able to analyze and take their health to a whole new level.
Everywhere Belt Bag
Keys, phone, wallet... check! This chic belt bag will hold everything you need so you don't have to haul a big bag to the gym. Check out more info on the versatile bag here!
Theragun Mini
Keep cramps, knots and tension at bay after your workout thanks to the Theragun Mini! It's quiet, powerful and will fit in your gym bag so you can have it ready to go whenever you need.
Bowflex Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym
The Bowflex promises to give you a full body workout without having to leave your house! Our glutes are already sore from looking at this sweat inducing machine.
The Mirror
This unique approach to home workouts offers a variety of sweat-friendly classes, from boxing to cardio to yoga and everything in between. You can choose your workout via an app on your phone, and even pick your music, customize your workout and track your progress.
Sunny Health & Fitness SF-RW5515 Magnetic Rowing Machine
This rowing machine offers a smooth and quiet magnetic tension system that adjusts through eight levels, so you can make your row as intense as you please.
Classpass Membership
Treat your loved ones to dozens of in-person and virtual fitness and wellness classes and treatments. From kickboxing and yoga classes to pilates and bootcamps, a membership will challenge the recipient to break a sweat in new ways.
The MYX II
If you've been wanting a stationary bike but don't want to wait or pay the price of other popular models on the market, the MYX bike offers a lower price point and dozens of live classes as well as world-class coaches on demand. Plus, you can finance it for $30/month, which is less than most gym memberships.
The Way Home Shorts
With a boldly smocked waistband with a high-rise silhouette and split hem, these shorts will allow you to break a sweat in style and comfort. Another super cool feature of this pick is that 1% of Free People activewear purchases benefit the brand's non-profit partner Girls Inc.
—Originally published Dec. 5, 2019 at 3:00 a.m. PT