Bling Empire’s Christine Chiu Shares the Story Behind Her Friendship With Mila Kunis

Bling Empire viewers may have been a little surprised by an impromptu guest appearance in season three: Mila Kunis.
But as Christine Chiu and her husband Dr. Gabriel Chiu noted, the actress stopping by their table during a scene wasn't completely out of left field—considering the pair have been friends with Mila and husband Ashton Kutcher for years.
"We used to live on a block where it was such a cute neighborhood," Christine exclusively told E! News at the 2022 API Excellence Celebration hosted by Netflix, The Hollywood Reporter and Gold House on Nov. 17. "My dog, who passed away, used to be Mila's dog's boyfriend. And so, we would walk them every day at 4 o'clock around the block and it was a really romantic time for both of them."
But they soon became more than just dog-walking buddies as a bond between the two women quickly blossomed.
"She is such a great mom," Christine said of Mila—who shares kids Wyatt, 7, and Dimitri, 5—with Ashton. The reality star, who welcomed son Gabriel Chiu III a.k.a Baby G in 2018, added, "I remember during the time when we were trying very hard to conceive—I just loved observing her being such a hands-on mom."
"I just adore her because she's so down to earth and such a such a girl's girl," she continued. "And also like a guy's girl too. She's just like chill and very not Hollywood."
And as Christine's husband Gabriel shared, Ashton is the same exact way.
"He would walk with Wyatt when she was, I think about one and a half, two years old," he shared. "I even saw one time where he plopped himself down right in the middle of the street with her."
So, it makes all the more sense seeing Mila pop in to say hello to the couple on-camera while they were out dining during season three.
"She was having a night out eating with her family and she saw that someone was filming something inside the restaurant," Christine explained. "And so, she asked, and they're like, ‘Oh, they're filming Bling Empire.' She's like, ‘Get out!' So, she jumped out of her table and came over and took us by complete surprise."
And if you're wondering about whether the actress was hesitant to appear on-camera, Gabriel noted that the Luckiest Girl Alive star didn't think twice about her surprise cameo.
"Producers took her and said that she had to sign a release to be because we were filming and she said, ‘Give me that damn thing,'" he recalled. "And signed it and then started talking to us."
All in all, the Chius can sum up how they feel about Mila and Ashton with just a few words. "They're so sweet," Christine shared. "They're so great."