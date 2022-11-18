Tia Mowry Shares Message for Her Kids About “Judgmental” World

Watch : Tia Mowry Is Prioritizing Self-Care in Exclusive Life Update

Tia Mowry wants a better world for her kids.

The Sister, Sister star penned a touching message on social media on what type of accepting environment she wants her son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 3, to grow up in.

"I prayer today is that my children can grow up in a less judgmental world," Tia tweeted on Nov. 17. "Where people can be free to live the life they want to live, love whom ever they want to love, and do and go after what ever it is that makes them happy. Periodt."

The message hits especially close to Tia, who recently shared how she's been navigating life following her October split from Cory Hardrict, her husband of 14 years and father of her children.

Reflecting on how she's had "more good days than bad days," Tia recently noted how important it is to focus on yourself.