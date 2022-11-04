How Tia Mowry Is Handling Good Days and Bad Days Amid Cory Hardrict Divorce

Tia Mowry is trying to focus on the sweeter things amid her divorce with Cory Hardrict.
In an exclusive interview with E! News, the Sister, Sister alum opened up about what her life looks like these days, one month after announcing her split from her husband of 14 years. While she does experience some bumps from time to time, she noted that there are "more good days than bad days." After all, as she pointed out, it's important to prioritize your own happiness.
"As women, it is very easy for us to make decisions as wives and as mothers but it's very hard for us to make decisions for ourselves," said Tia, who recently teamed up with Lactaid and Sesame Street to create a Cookie Monster Pancake recipe. "I'm just really glad that I've been able to put myself [first]."
Explaining how caring for yourself is "not selfish," Tia shared that her version of self-care is about "really finding your internal peace and your internal happiness."
"We deserve it," she added. "I just want to encourage so many women out there to continue to chase the joy."
So, how is Tia discovering her inner happiness? From meditation to sharing her passion for food with kids Cree, 11, and Cairo, 4, read on to find out.
E! News: How do you make time for self-care?
Tia Mowry: First, it's about recognizing that you deserve this, that your self-care and you pouring into yourself is important. Because when you do that, you will definitely make time for it. I wake up earlier than the kids do and the first thing that I do is meditate for about 10 minutes. It just really sets the tone for my day.
What I love to do is also is I read a lot of affirmations, which are just words of encouragement. When you have these positive words that are being placed into your psyche, it stays with you throughout the day—meaning it's almost like you make an intention to focus on the positive. I just really take everything a day at a time. I try not to get too ahead of myself.
E!: How has Tamera Mowry been there for you?
TM: The coolest thing about having a twin or a sister that's around the same age as you, you go through life right next to each other. The things that I am experiencing are the things that she's experiencing. We often can relate or empathize or sympathize to whatever we're going through. We have been side-by-side, evolving and growing as humans since day one. When you look at it from that perspective, the relationship is very deep and very profound. We get each other without even having to have to talk and I feel like that's a beautiful thing to have.
E!: Speaking of family, what are your favorite holiday traditions in your household?
TM: I absolutely love the holidays mainly because of traditions. I am all about passing those traditions down from generation to generation. This year for Thanksgiving, we're going to head on over to Napa to my sister's house, cook together and just have a great time there with the family and the kids. Food creates so many amazing memories and experiences that these kids will take with them as they grow into adulthood. Christmas time, of course, is about the food and decorating the tree. I love everything about Christmas but at the same time, it's more about me just chilling and relaxing, eating and just having a great time with the family.
E!: What are your tips for getting your kids to like try new foods that may be hesitant about?
TM: Make it fun. That's what I love about the Cookie Monster Pancake recipe. It's great for the kids. It's recognizable. It's something that they can have fun in the kitchen.
E!: What inspired you to develop this recipe with Lactaid and Sesame Street?
TM: My kids are all huge fans of Cookie Monster and Sesame Street. As a mom, I love getting my kids in the kitchen, cooking with me, to create memories. It's nice to know that, because they have sensitivities to lactose, they can enjoy this dish and have fun.
E!: What are some of your kids' hobbies?
TM: Cree, I really think that he's a great cook. He's really into cooking. He's into anime. He loves video games. Cairo is always on her tippy toes and I really think that she's going to be a ballerina. She loves to dance. She loves to sing. When she was younger, she was shy about being in front of a camera but now she just has this big personality.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.